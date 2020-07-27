All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was taking part in a European project for young people in Klaffer, Austria and right next to our premises there was a small, beautiful lake where the locals went fishing over the weekend. The surface of the lake was like a mirror and I was attracted by reflections of the trees on it. It was early morning with some really nice light. The tranquility of the place was also something amazing! You could only hear the birds chirping! I made two shots which I composed in Lightroom as a panorama.