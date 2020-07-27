User Icon
Klaffer, Austria by Costantinos Daoultzis

Klaffer, Austria by Costantinos Daoultzis
Views: 458

I was taking part in a European project for young people in Klaffer, Austria and right next to our premises there was a small, beautiful lake where the locals went fishing over the weekend. The surface of the lake was like a mirror and I was attracted by reflections of the trees on it. It was early morning with some really nice light. The tranquility of the place was also something amazing! You could only hear the birds chirping! I made two shots which I composed in Lightroom as a panorama.

