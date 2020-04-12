Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Alongside the iconic Kirkjufell mountain on the Snaefellsnes peninsular in north west Iceland is the equally iconic Kirkjufellsfoss waterfall. I visited this location for the first time in February 2015 on the second day of a photography workshop. Although dull and overcast – often the norm for Iceland, conditions were otherwise favourable with a good snow pack and the falls were almost totally frozen. The blue colour of the ice was amazing and contrasted nicely with the almost monochromatic background.

After a few exploratory shots I settled on the composition shown here intending to refine it somewhat, but it was to be the last image I captured before slipping on the ice and snow just out of the frame on the right and breaking my hip. The remainder of the workshop was spent in Reykjavik hospital where a hip replacement was fitted.

I had intended to capture the iconic image of Kirkjufellsfoss with Kirkjufell in the background, but that was not to be on this visit. I returned to the same location the following February to ‘kill some demons’ and to continue my quest for the iconic image and although the conditions were similar, but with much more snow, to those of February 2015 the frozen falls had no colour and were not at all attractive.