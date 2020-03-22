Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I made my plans to go to Iceland, Kirkjufell was on my must-visit list of places to shoot. I had seen many photographs of this iconic mountain and with nearby waterfalls and water for reflections I knew there would be many different compositions available. My trip was in May, which meant the days were very long and I’d settled into a schedule where I slept during the day and then was able to shoot sunset, twilight, and sunrise all in just a few hours. I made the drive to the Snæfellsnes peninsula with plans to shoot Kirkjufell at sunset, explore the peninsula during twilight, and then return for sunrise.

The weather was great when I arrived with some nice clouds to catch the light. I started shooting by the waterfalls and was very happy with how things were going. After a while I made my way down to the shore of a nearby bay to try working on some reflections. The water was calm and the light just kept getting better. I framed this image to showcase the best light of the evening while placing the mountain in the right third of the image. A nearby rock in the water added a little visual mass on the left to help balance the image.

I returned to the waterfall and captured some more exposures there before moving on. Unfortunately, the clouds thickened during the night and my hopes of shooting the area again at sunrise were dashed. It is hard to complain, though, after seeing a sunset this nice at such a beautiful location.