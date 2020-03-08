Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was traveling in Iceland during autumn and the weather had been miserable. It had rained for days before I arrived at Grundarfjörður, a small town opposite the well-known Kirkjufell. I had always wanted to see this mountain myself and spend some time photographing it but really felt disappointed because of the weather. I thought I had lost all hope but got up early the next morning anyway just to try my luck.

The sky was still dark but the rain had stopped and I could see some faint light peeking through the horizon. I quickly grab my gear and headed towards the mountain. To my surprise, the weather was fantastic that morning! Quite a few people have already gathered around the waterfall for sunrise photographs. I didn't want to squeeze with the crowd so I walked further down and saw this lake, which created a perfect mirror reflection of the mountain and clouds in the sky.