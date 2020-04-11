Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Misty and rainy day at Kirkjufell, but the place, as always, was crowdy. This is the fourth time I travel around the Snaefellsness but not the last one.

There had already been short clearings during the day and I had decided to take advantage of the running clouds for a long exposure. Finally, the top of Kirkjufell appear, a few rays of light pierced and ... no one in the frame. Picture is in the box another great day in Iceland, return to the car.