Waterfall Assignment

Kirkjufell, Iceland by Yvan Vial

Kirkjufell, Iceland by Yvan Vial
Misty and rainy day at Kirkjufell, but the place, as always, was crowdy. This is the fourth time I travel around the Snaefellsness but not the last one.

There had already been short clearings during the day and I had decided to take advantage of the running clouds for a long exposure. Finally, the top of Kirkjufell appear, a few rays of light pierced and ... no one in the frame. Picture is in the box another great day in Iceland, return to the car.

