I made the two and half hour drive from Thingvillir with plenty of time before sunset. Unfortunately, unlike the previous two nights, there was virtually no colour in the sky but it was still magic to see the location again. As we had to leave Reykjavik at 4am i couldn't hang around too long after sunset before heading the long road back south again. The return drive proved to be the most memorable I'll probably ever have as snow blew over the car and the road disappeared in a whiteout due to the snow and headlights. This lasted about fortyfive minutes as I made my way back through the mountains towards Borganes and beyond. Amazing if rather scary at times!