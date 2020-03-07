Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Kirkjufell mountain in Grundarfjordur on the Snaefellsnes peninsula is certainly one of the most famous mountains in Iceland and is a very popular place for photographers from all over the world when they pass through this magnificent island.

I present you here a photo taken during a photo trip of winter 2017.

When we arrived on the island with my fellow photographers, we had suffered from a very difficult weather with a snowstorm lasting for almost 3 days ; after that, the show was there for the rest of the trip. Iceland had become "niceland"!

That night was one of the most magical of my whole life, almost a waking dream ; the conditions were ideals : a very low cloud cover revealing the entire sky, an almost nonexistent wind allowing almost perfect reflections, a high tide in the middle of the night for a maximum mirror area and above all a very intense geomagnetic activity offering us sublime northern lights throughout the night.

It only remained to find the best spot, to position myrself ideally and to shoot for hours and hours.

A unique and unforgettable moment !