Picture Story

This particular corner of the Kingthorpe farm is my muse. It’s only a few miles from my home and its a location I’ve been photographing on and off since 2004. Being so close to home means that I’m able to be there to capture it in many different lights and moods.

On this particular day in 2018, the UK was in the grip of the “Beast from the East”, a late winter storm that had blown in from the east and was to prove a particularly productive period for me. I was driving home from a shoot on the moors when I spotted these trees just emerging from the mist, so I just had to stop and capture them. I parked my car and walked the couple of hundred yards up the track to this location, where I was particularly taken by the simplicity of the scene, and the subtle curvature of the land proved very pleasing to my eye.

Winter is my favourite season for photography, I just love the way the mist and falling snow give an image such a simplicity, whilst also giving a subtle depth to the image. Once I’d set my camera on its tripod, actually capturing the image was easy, as the adverse conditions had done all the hard work for me.