King's Wood is only a mile from where I live on teh outskirts of Monmouth in South Wales, UK. I've ran and photographed around King's Wood numerous times but I'd not been into the Eastern fringes before. In the UK we are in COVID-19 lockdown and only allowed out once a day for exercise. Last week for a change I rode my mountain bike around parts of the Eastern wood I've never been to before and happened across numerous bluebell carpets.

Due to the aspect of the slope within the woods I knew I had to get there in the morning or they would be in shadow, the dappled light really makes this image stand out. With only a matter of a week or so before they would be gone I was back the next day for a walk with camera to photograph them. I had two challenges whilst there; getting a view without encroaching branches and not getting my legs too badly stung by nettles - I succeeded with the branches; less lucky with the nettles!! It's definitely a place I'll return to next year when we are allowed out properly again and spend more time at, it deserves it.