Picture Story

During a workshop in Dorset and once the sun was high in the sky, I asked what a landscape photographer could photograph during the day, between sunrise and sunset. The tutor showed me how, with a GND filter and a 15 stop ND filter, one could create an amazing result by taking care of the composition with natural elements, without waiting for a beautiful sky or a blazing sunset. I remember this advice whenever the sun or clouds are not there!