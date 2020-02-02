Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On our first morning in Hawai'i, I woke a few hours before my wife - me still being on California time. I decided to walk around the resort's grounds and catch the sunrise. Looking across the water, I saw the Kilauea Lighthouse perfectly silouhetted by the rising sun and clouds. Kilauea Kauai is the northernmost point of all the Hawai'ian islands.