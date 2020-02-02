User Icon
Kilauea Lighthouse, Princeville, Kauai, Hawaii, USA by Bill Cademy

Kilauea Lighthouse, Princeville, Kauai, Hawaii, USA by Bill Cademy
On our first morning in Hawai'i, I woke a few hours before my wife - me still being on California time. I decided to walk around the resort's grounds and catch the sunrise. Looking across the water, I saw the Kilauea Lighthouse perfectly silouhetted by the rising sun and clouds. Kilauea Kauai is the northernmost point of all the Hawai'ian islands.

