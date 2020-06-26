All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was made during my Dzukou Valley trek in the NE Indian state of Nagaland, in April 2016. We were waiting in the trekkers shed at the base of the trek as it was raining. I could see these layers through the rain and haze, beyond the Khonoma village and immediately thought that it should look good if I present it like a Chinese or Japanese painting. I call this image "White Jade" as the mineral jade holds a special position in several societies of South East Asia, sometimes achieving imperial status. And to me, the image symbolizes the power of Jade in its palest form.