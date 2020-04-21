Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was at the end of a four month job detail in Anchorage. I had my return flight ticket for Sunday afternoon. The responsible thing, get everything packed and ready to leave, right? Instead, I took off Friday morning for Valdez, AK. It’s a little bit of a drive, winter conditions are brutal, but it was the last place on my list to see before leaving. The drive is as scenic as it is long, with incredible views of the Chugach Mountains along the way. The road goes up over Thompson Pass which is crazy beautiful, especially in winter with its 20 something feet of snow blanketing the alpine peaks anywhere it’ll stick.

On the backside heading down into Valdez, the road goes through Keystone Canyon. It’s littered with frozen waterfalls and a Mecca for ice climbers. It just happened to be the annual ice climbing festival the weekend I was there. Anyways, I saw Bridal Veil Falls and had to stop, the wind was ripping through the already sub zero temperature canyon, stealing my breath as I climbed into position for this shot.