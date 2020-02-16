Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Kewaunee lighthouse is located in the US on Lake Michigan 30 miles east of Green Bay. I had flown there to meet a friend to spend a few days salmon fishing and of course to take pictures. This particular day started out disappointingly sunny. I was looking for a more dramatic feel to the sky. As the day progressed, gentle clouds moved in from across the lake and replaced the placid sky of earlier. I wanted to capture the lighthouse singularly thus give it a sense of timelessness. To avoid the inclusion of surrounding wet slipped boats and the harbour, I came across a distant rocky shore from where i took this shot.