Picture Story

Forests abound near my home in central Pennsylvania. One of my favorite places to photograph in the forests is a stretch of Kettle Road, a dirt road on a nearby mountain ridge. This road has a sinuous segment that creates a nice composition. I have photographed it in all seasons except winter, when it is sometimes difficult to get to because of ice and snow. One foggy October morning, as leaves were starting to turn their autumn colors, I captured this image on Kettle Road. The mist helped simplify the background, lend an air of mystery, and diffuse the lighting.