Ketchum, Idaho, USA by Mary Henry

Picture Story

The depth of the beauty in this area of the country is inspiring, and humbling. Mid-September was a spectacular time to visit central Idaho. This distant view of the Boulder Mountains following an overnight snow storm was gorgeous. I was able to catch this scene in the early morning as the clouds were lifting off the mountains. There is a quiet comfort in the panorama of fields, pines, mountains, sky and clouds. My vision for these photos is to summon an emotion from myself and anyone viewing them, triggering that feeling of being there, seeing those, smelling that. What is better than to prompt the viewer of a photograph to remember the stunning grandeur of that vista or a similar one? My goals are to take the time to analyze which perspective would best represent the natural setting.