I was in Brittany last February, during storm "Dennis". When the weather forecast predicted a bit of sunshine, while the sea was still very strong, I tried my luck at the Kermorvan lighthouse. The place is already very photogenic, whatever the conditions, but with beautiful waves and a superb sunset, it becomes magical!

I closed at f/16 to get the star around the sun, and used ND and GND filters to reduce the exposure time to 30 seconds, and to correctly expose the sky without underexposing the lighthouse.