Kelowna, BC, Canada by Philip Mann

Views: 538
Misty Landscape Assignment

We had just one full day in Kelowna so, while my wife went for a horse ride, I hired a bike to ride the Myra Canyon Trestle trail. I was looking forward to the stunning views but it was not to be. Fortunately, the worst of the rain mostly held off while I rode the trail and, although I didn't get great views, it was certainly atmospheric. For once, I was without my tripod so this was hand held but then depth of field wasn't ever going to be an issue.

