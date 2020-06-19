All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We had just one full day in Kelowna so, while my wife went for a horse ride, I hired a bike to ride the Myra Canyon Trestle trail. I was looking forward to the stunning views but it was not to be. Fortunately, the worst of the rain mostly held off while I rode the trail and, although I didn't get great views, it was certainly atmospheric. For once, I was without my tripod so this was hand held but then depth of field wasn't ever going to be an issue.