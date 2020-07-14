All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The city of Vancouver, nestled where the coast mountains of Western Canada and the Fraser River meet the Pacific, is enviously located. From downtown one can see glacier-tipped mountains just across the border, and closer by are beaches and ski slopes. Also close by one can find a wide array of islands or varying size, each with its distinct character. Some, like Keats Island, where this image is taken, are accessed by scheduled ferry whilst others may require a water taxi or one’s own aquatic vehicle to get to. The shorelines of these islands tend to be mostly rocky, but have many promontories from where the patient may watch for seals or porpoises or even orcas.

Keats Island is a quiet and carless paradise located roughly where Howe Sound joins the Salish Sea (a.k.a. Georgia Straight). It’s small enough that one can walk around it in a day, and that is precisely what I was doing when, after quietly following one of the many White-tailed Deer who inhabit and roam freely in these islands, I came across a short track that disappeared into a forest glade lit by the kind of quiet forest light so many of us long for. It seemed to me to glow.

Which is why this image, for me, is all about the light. For me, the light is the subject with the forest, its canvas. It draws me into the scene to wander without any plan or destination amidst the Western Cedar, the Alder, the Douglas Fir, the Spruce, and the Garry Oak.