Picture Story

Inside Kaziranga National Park (Assam, India) last winter on a wildlife photography tour, I noticed these leafless trees being kissed by the last rays of the sun. Being on a jeep safari, I had to act fast and I captured the scene with the equipment at my disposal. I am inspired by Guy Tal and his work and the moment I saw the scene I knew I needed a closeup and tight shot of it. For me, it would have been a no shot without the golden light.