Kauai, Hawaii, USA by Dennis Begnoche

Views: 407
Waterfall Assignment


Wailua Falls on Island of Kauai. Image taken of one of the many waterfalls located on The Garden Island (Kauai). These falls can change from a trickle to raging falls after the rains from the mountains above make their way to the Pacific Ocean. The mountains here have the highest yearly rainfall being over 460 inches a year. Make sure to get a map when visiting kauai showing all the beaches and falls there. Many times you have a whole beach to yourself.

