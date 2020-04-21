Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Wailua Falls on Island of Kauai. Image taken of one of the many waterfalls located on The Garden Island (Kauai). These falls can change from a trickle to raging falls after the rains from the mountains above make their way to the Pacific Ocean. The mountains here have the highest yearly rainfall being over 460 inches a year. Make sure to get a map when visiting kauai showing all the beaches and falls there. Many times you have a whole beach to yourself.