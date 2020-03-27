User Icon
Katla Geopark, Iceland by Mandy Williams

Katla Geopark, Iceland by Mandy Williams
This was the last morning of my Iceland Photography workshop tour in January of 2020. The sunrise was seemed to bring warm tones to the cold temperature of the morning as snow fell throughout the time we spent on the cliff. Finding a location so that I could capture the landscape required climbing to the top of the overlook. After reaching the top of the overlook, there was so much more for the eye to see and the lens captured this beautifully.

