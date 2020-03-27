Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the last morning of my Iceland Photography workshop tour in January of 2020. The sunrise was seemed to bring warm tones to the cold temperature of the morning as snow fell throughout the time we spent on the cliff. Finding a location so that I could capture the landscape required climbing to the top of the overlook. After reaching the top of the overlook, there was so much more for the eye to see and the lens captured this beautifully.