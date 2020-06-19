All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It is said that Belgium has the highest number of castles per kilometer in the world - it's harder not to spot one whilst out on a hike! On one of my many trips to the beautiful Ardennes region in Wallonia, I spotted the magnificent Castle of Walzin which can be dated as far back as the 13th Century. Autumn had just started to creep in with fresh dewy mornings and splashes of colour in the trees. I returned to the spot early the following morning and was lucky enough to catch the first rays of sunlight clipping the misty limestone outcrop upon which the castle perches.