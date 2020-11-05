Karwendel, Bavaria, Germany by Norbert Rupp

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I´d spent a few days in that region in the south of Bavaria, but was not sure, to visit this location north of Mittenwald, because of a long way back home and the lockdown because of Covid19 which started on that day, so it wasn´t possible to stay at the nearby town. But the weather was very promising, the sun came out at midday and there were still some clouds, which are essential for the picture I had in my mind. 1 hour before sunset, the light disappeared, and I was not sure, if there was a chance to return, because I had no view to the west. But my patience was rewarded, and it was possible to take many pictures with different light and colours.

This image was taken with a Fuji GFX50R, a 32-64mm f/4 lens, a polarizer and a 0.9 ND Grad. Luckily there were no poeple on this day and had this location for me, while staying there and watching the sunset.