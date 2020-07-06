All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Himalaya is mostly associated with high mountains and arid landscapes. But some places offer you the opportunity to enjoy the full diversity of landscapes and flora of these mountains.

The trek which leads to the feet of Kangchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world, begins in the cultivated plains of the south and then crosses magnificent forests between 3000 and 4000 m of altitude. Rhododendrons mingle with pines and other trees, weaving a complicated fresco, covered with lichens dripping from the branches.

Walking in these forests is an amazing experience, with no clear demarcation between the soil and the trees swallow-up by the moss. It is also the realm of the elusive red panda, another reason to keep your eyes off the distant peaks, and spend more time exploring this unique vegetation around.

This picture is just one example of the amazing atmosphere when walking in these forests. In this situation, clouded weather was helpful to prevent some over-exposed areas on the brighter lichens. We were late in the season but trekkers and photographer wandering on the path during spring time would be literally sunken in the rodhodendron flowers.