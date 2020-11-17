Kandersteg, Switzerland by Avishek Patra

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I call this image "The Last Light".

We were walking back from our short hike in the Kandersteg area in Switzerland when we noticed the light from the sun piercing through the clouds to fall on the valley below. The silvery clouds and the golden-lit valley made an impressive view to behold, with the snowy and jagged mountain peaks adding to the surreal nature of the scene. And quite literally, this was the last light to fall on the valley below as within minutes the moving clouds made the light disappear from the valley for the day.

Quite an excellent culmination of our day, this was, on a day that was mostly cloudy. But I guess, as the old saying goes, 'every cloud has a golden lining' - so was this image for me.