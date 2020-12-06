Kandersteg, Switzerland by Avishek Patra

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This has been a crazy year in so many ways. But nevertheless, to get out of the craziness, we - me, my wife and our 8-month old daughter - managed to make a short vacation to Switzerland earlier this month. Much of the time, we spent time in the nature, away from the madness of the world. One of these days, we decided to explore the Kandersteg area. Although we hadn't planned any hiking that day, especially along with the baby, in the very last moment we made up our minds that we should check out this gorgeous lake we had seen in the internet a few days back. We did not regret our decision at all as we reached the view of the amazing turquoise lake, and I was so proud that my wife hiked all the way while carrying our baby with herself! Although this amazing spot was overcast when we reached, it was extremely beautiful nonetheless. In fact, it had been cloudy the whole day. However, as if to reward us, just as we were about to walk back, there was a gorgeous streak of sunlight that hit the mountain as you see in this image. A gorgeous sight and an afternoon to remember forever.