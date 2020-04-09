Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken at Kanarraville, Utah of Kanarra Falls. This falls is located very close to the western side of Zion National Park. My wife and I decided to hike the falls during early March when the water was very cold. Not having water proof shoes added another challenge. The water was obviously cold as a part of the hike includes hiking in ankle deep flowing water. It is a ~1.8 mile hike one way and it was definitely worth the hike. The weather was very favorable during our hike and we made a good day out of it. I would highly recommend visiting this place during off season, maybe in late Winter or Early spring when the water flow is pretty adequate and you have fewer people on the trail. We had this place entirely to ourselves for a solid 1-1.5 hours to take all kind of shots.