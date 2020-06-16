Kanab, Utah, USA by Jesse Moran

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Earlier this year right before the United States went on Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic I was out in Utah Already practicing my Social Distancing here in "The Great Chamber", This Place was Beautiful and Peaceful, the Mesmerizing Navajo Sandstone textures was unlike anything I've seen with the mixture of different Brown, orange, & white tones that had Awesome Swirls in it & really displayed a certain type of wave rhythm pattern throughout the Chamber. - I spent all day here following the Winter Storms and at one point thought the Sunset was going to be a dull one but like always "When i Doubt just Wait it out!