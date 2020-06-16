User Icon
You are at:»»Kanab, Utah, USA by Jesse Moran

Kanab, Utah, USA by Jesse Moran

Views: 942
Latest Uploaded Pictures

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Earlier this year right before the United States went on Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic I was out in Utah Already practicing my Social Distancing here in "The Great Chamber", This Place was Beautiful and Peaceful, the Mesmerizing Navajo Sandstone textures was unlike anything I've seen with the mixture of different Brown, orange, & white tones that had Awesome Swirls in it & really displayed a certain type of wave rhythm pattern throughout the Chamber. - I spent all day here following the Winter Storms and at one point thought the Sunset was going to be a dull one but like always "When i Doubt just Wait it out!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®