Kalo Nero, Lasithi, Crete, Greece by Milan Gonda

Picture Story

Greece is not really considered to be a top European location among landscape photographers and you hardly ever come across any images of scenic nature from this amazing country. Greece is mostly known among holidaymakers for its beaches and whitewashed Cycladic architecture, however, it is a country of amazing richness of natural landscapes. Even on a relatively small island like Crete there is so much to photograph. Besides the amazing coast with various rock formations, sea stacks, arches, cliffs and beaches the island also offers mountain environments, deep gorges, waterfalls and pine woodlands. And it has one more advantage compared to other areas of Europe - the mild winters with relatively good weather are ideal for those landscape photographers who do not enjoy freezing temperatures.

This image captures a sea stack at Kalo Nero village in south east of Crete on a stormy morning. Large storm was rolling in from Lybian sea and it created these beautiful atmospheric conditions with large waves and ominous sky.