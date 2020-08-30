User Icon
Kakerdaja Bog, Estonia by Raigo Tonisalu

Kakerdaja Bog, Estonia by Raigo Tonisalu
I took this picture in south Estonia, Kakerdaja bog. Whether was perfect. First cold night in august. There was just 3 degrees, when I arrived. I arrived on time and I get sunrise light as I planned. It was quite challenging for me, because my leg is broken and I "drive" my drone in forest, 500 m from bog, nearest place, where I got by car I got also very nice pictures of fog in bog. It is one of my favourite locations in Estonia.

