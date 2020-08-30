All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this picture in south Estonia, Kakerdaja bog. Whether was perfect. First cold night in august. There was just 3 degrees, when I arrived. I arrived on time and I get sunrise light as I planned. It was quite challenging for me, because my leg is broken and I "drive" my drone in forest, 500 m from bog, nearest place, where I got by car I got also very nice pictures of fog in bog. It is one of my favourite locations in Estonia.