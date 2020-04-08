Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sequestered in a notch, Kaaterskill Falls, the anchor of enchanted Catskill mountains, flows through three tiers of falls before gracefully landing next to one of the most scenic byways in the Northeast, NY 23-a. On this day I scurried to the trail head off Scutt Road after a downpour, hoping to beat the summer crowds or that the rain had kept them in. This picture is from near the viewing platform at the top of the falls.

Being near the ski resorts of Hunter, Windham and Bellayre mountains, one often sees pictures of Kaaterskill falls clad in ice and snow. I wanted to take this opportunity to share the lush color and vibrant nature one display there year-round.