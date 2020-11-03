All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Kaaterskill Falls is a place I find myself visiting over and over and each time, it's a completely different experience. I’ve been at night to capture the stars, in winter to capture frozen falls, and this was my second visit in the fall. Last year I arrived too late in the fall season and many of the leaves had already fallen. This year I was able to time it just right. With COVID-19 restricting travel and things that people can do, hiking has exploded in popularity throughout New York and Kaaterskill Falls is no exception.

This was taken as the sun set on a Sunday evening and I was thankful that the crowds stayed mostly at the lower tier of the falls. I had arrived at the spot just as the sun was setting and I spent a few minutes running around trying to find the best angle. Once I had settled on this spot, I set up and began taking shots to stitch together. I was working as wide as I could go with my 16-35mm lens and I needed to take 5 vertical oriented shots in order to capture the full width of the area. I took a set at multiple exposures but I didn’t need them since the dynamic range on my Sony A7RII was able to balance the scene perfectly. I chose to expose at F22 because my focus was on the falling sun on the horizon and I wanted to maximize the quality of the sunburst that I could capture. F22 helped create that fine pinpoint star and reduced the flaring I was getting into the foreground subjects.