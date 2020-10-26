Kaaterskill Falls, Catskills, USA by Alain Baburam

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Look up photos of Kaaterskill Falls and you’ll usually see the same angles that spotlight the upper or lower falls (with or without influencers or leaf color manipulation). I “danced around the teacup” before sunrise to find something different after realizing that just the waterfall just wasn’t enough. Wading in the frigid water at the foot of the falls, I found interest with some leaves that were caught in the rocks. The colors were plenty saturated out of the camera. After the sun rose and I was done, I turned around to see a dozen people taking pictures of the waterfall. Luckily, I was in nobody’s shot, as this wasn’t an angle someone would’ve thought interesting (I was later told that when I was setting up, you couldn’t even tell what I was trying to take a photo of).

The park blew up in attendance from that point, as a 1/4 mile long line of cars were lying in wait to get into the full parking lot as I left, allowing a NYC leaf peeper to take my parking spot.