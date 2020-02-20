Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Standing tall near the Atlantic Ocean since 1860, the Jupiter lighthouse has survived through several wars and hurricanes.

This photogenic icon sits next the the Loxahatchee River which I hoped would provide a nice reflection, given the right conditions. So, I planned my location for photographing the lighthouse across the wide Loxahatchee River to maximize the reflected light from not only the lighthouse but any brightly lit clouds at sunset. Fortunately, the conditions worked out even better than I imagined!