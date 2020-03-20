Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I visited June Lake in October 2019 for the first time to capture the fall colors. June Lake is located in the Eastern Sierras, there are so many amazing spots to photograph nearby. This photo was taken during sunrise at Sliver Lake. It was a crisp fall morning, and the golden trees lining the lake made for a perfect spot to photograph. To get there from the town of June Lake, take the 158 S and it will be on your right close to Sliver Lake campground.