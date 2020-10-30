Julita, Sodermanland, Sweden by Ludwig Riml

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a rainy day I was out photographing. Moses, my dog and loyal companion was with me as so often before. We headed out to one of our favorite locations. The oak wood pastry in Julita. It is quite near our home and fast to reach. The fall colors where on its peak and I was hoping that the rainy and misty weather would help to bring out the beautiful colors and add to a mystical and moody atmosphere in the picture.

I really love the exiting and mystical dimension fog gives to the landscape and I like to take pictures that have that special quality of a foggy mood.

That day the conditions for my project seemed perfect. I was drawn to this particular oak tree because of its interesting shape, its crooked branches and the moss on them. It seemed to me as the perfect foreground tree to give the picture an interesting look and exciting dimension.

At home I tried to process the raw file so the final picture would convey my experience of this old and wonderful oak trees. I used Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop and Nik software to achieve the desired result.