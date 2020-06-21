User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Julian Alps, Slovenia by Bruce Costa

Julian Alps, Slovenia by Bruce Costa
We were up early one morning in the Julian Alps on our trip to Slovenia in 2018 and were greeted with early morning fog rolling over the tree-covered hills. I waited for the sun to crest the hill in the background, and I was presented with these fantastic long shadows that only lasted a few minutes. The photo was not what I had envisioned when we first arrived at this spot but was undoubtedly much better than I could have hoped for.

