All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn in Slovenia is an absolutely gorgeous time of year to be there. The Julian Alps and Triglav National Park are a wonderful place to explore, capturing autumn foliage, reflections in lakes, dramatic skies, possible snowstorms, and fog! On rainy days, the colors of the leaves are more saturated and stand out well on the mountainsides. When the low clouds hang over the slopes, it adds a lot of mood and magic to the scene. I was at the top, at Triglav Pass, working along the road's various viewpoints, when I spotted this scene. At first it was too cloudy/foggy, but I set up my tripod and figured out my settings, more or less, and then I waited - and watched as the clouds shifted slowly around the peaks and slopes. I felt I needed to have that back mountain/slope exposed in order to create the layered look I had in my mind's eye. When the clouds finally set up nicely and the back mountain cleared a bit I felt it gave a nice feeling of depth to the scene.

Of course I made many exposures, all variations of this scene, but in the end this was the one I preferred for the expressive quality that was in the clouds on the slope, and for the the depth that was created by the crossover of the near slope, middle slope and the mountains in the background. It was certainly worth the wait in the cold and light drizzle I was experiencing, but I was dressed for it! Autumn weather can be so moody, but that's what makes photographing during that season so special.