Joshua Trees, California, USA by Claude Dalley

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were staying at Desert Hot Springs RV Resort for the winter. While there we, the wife and I, took a day trip to Joshua Tree Park.. I took many images and felt this one would make a good cover. To ensure of getting as much detail a possible I did a long exposure of 2.5 seconds. I was pleased with the results.

We made many day trips to the wonderful location and enjoyed the variety of subjects. The one subject that I found amassing with the very large rock formations scattered through the park. I took have lots of images of these rocks. But they will be shared another time. The wife and I agreed that we need to visit this wonderful park in the spring. May be we will be lucky and find the Joshua trees in bloom.