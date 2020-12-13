User Icon
Joshua Tree Park, California, USA by Claude Dalley

Joshua Tree Park, California, USA by Claude Dalley
While the wife and I where visiting the Joshua Tree Park in southern California we drove up to the mountain top lookout for a better view. There was much to see. When I spotted the large rocks and the juniper tree I felt it talking to me. In the distance I could see the town of Palm Springs and surrounding area. Very interesting. I found the composition I wanted, setup my tripod, attached my Canon 6D Mark 11, adjusted the settings on the Canon 24-105 f/4L IS lens, checked for focus, Took the shot.

