Joshua Tree Park, California, USA by Claude Dalley

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While the wife and I where visiting the Joshua Tree Park in southern California we drove up to the mountain top lookout for a better view. There was much to see. When I spotted the large rocks and the juniper tree I felt it talking to me. In the distance I could see the town of Palm Springs and surrounding area. Very interesting. I found the composition I wanted, setup my tripod, attached my Canon 6D Mark 11, adjusted the settings on the Canon 24-105 f/4L IS lens, checked for focus, Took the shot.