I had wanted to see Joshua Tree in the spring for the wildflower blooms and finally had the chance to visit in 2019 with my wife and daughter. This image was made on a hot morning along the Forty-Nine Palms Oasis trail, a moderately strenuously 3-mile round trip hike. Although the mid-morning sun was high and the light harsh, I was able to capture the variety of spring wildflowers that bloom for a short period in April. The desert can be dry, hot, and seemingly colorless, but spring is a wonderful time to see new life emerging from the ground. Joshua Tree can be visited between Fall and Spring as the Summer is dangerously hot. Spring is the most beautiful, but I have also captured fascinating images in the winter of the Joshua Trees and sunsets.