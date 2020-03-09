Joshua Tree And Boulders, California, USA by Claude Dalley

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the second day I visited this wonderful Park. After a few hours of walking around I spotted this one Joshua Tree standing beside these very large boulders. Time to put my camera on the tripod for a long exposure. I wanted to highlight the grain in the large boulders. This was the best of all the shots I took that day. The Joshua Tree Park is a popular place for rock climbers and photographers. As it was a weekend, and all the rock climbers where every where, I had to wait for a moment of no people.