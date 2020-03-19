Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a cool, crisp autumn morning as I woke up in my tent. I only had a few hours left in Acadia National Park before it was time to leave for home. It was still dark as I slowly got up and drove to the empty parking lot in front of Jordan Lake. As I approached the lake, I instantly noticed the beautiful reflections in the water. It didn't take me long to find a spot and setup. It was a soft and subtle sunrise, which really matched this tranquil moment well.