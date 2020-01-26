Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last winter ( if we can say it is winter) has been extremly warm in Estonia. Last week temperature has been 8C and it already influences Nordic people behaviour and mode. Just sorting my " cold " marked pictures, I discovered this photo taken in Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon waiting for sunset. Simplicity of picture tells me differnet story when taken it. We cann't be stripes who always in hurry, need to go on curves to find right sunset/ sunrise.