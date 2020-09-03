All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We was just back from shooting a bamboo woods and walking along a riverside, thinking about the possibility to post-process those bamboo photos, I didn't notice this tree until my wife stopped her step and looked up.

This old tall tree was shinning in the morning sunlight at that time! The sun glistened through leaves dappled the ground, the moss on the bark also lightened by the sunlight, the huge crown was shaking gently in the wind, what a beautiful tree it is!