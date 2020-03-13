Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Traveling in the area of Ise, Japan, we visited the Jingu sanctuary which is one one of the most sacred shinto sanctuaries in Japan if not the most sacred one. It is located amidst a wonderful forest of cypresses. The complex is composed of many Shinto shrines built with cypress wood. The old shrines are rebuilt every twenty years.

Wandering in the gardens of the sanctuary where trees and water encounter are pure moments of calm and awe.

We visited this place in April which is was a very pleasant time and were lucky with a clement weather on that special day.

What season would I recommend to visit this place ? I'd say April to end of may so you'll have the opportunity to enjoy spring in Japan which is a special moment in this country.