Picture Story

I woke up very early this day to drive up into the hills above the coast to get some sunrise shots. I had been very excited to catch the morning fog rolling through the valleys between the mountains. Alas, after a couple hours of driving there was nothing but bright sun everywhere. Not one lick of fog to be found. I gave up and headed down the other side of the mountain to the coast to get another coffee. This was scene I found from the coffee shop parking lot. Thick dense fog and a lone log sitting in Tomales Bay.