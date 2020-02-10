Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Officially this is Jeffrey's Hook Light, a small lighthouse located in Fort Washington Park along the Hudson River in Manhattan, New York City, under the George Washington Bridge. It was made notable by the 1942 children's book The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge by Hildegarde Swift, illustrated by Lynd Ward.

I was intrigued buy the children's book, So I had to go see it for myself. It was dark and gloomy day with rain. I had schedule it as a event with the group I run on Facebook so I could not reschedule it for another day to many people were going to be there. As leader I had to be there. I did not want to miss this opportunity to see it.

As I sat down by the bench near the lighthouse I was amazed at how small it was. and how cool it was to have the story book and be able to photography the lighthouse it self. So I set up my gear and started to snap away this was the first picture i took could not wait to get home and put these on my computer.

I really Enjoy this day at the little red lighthouse even know it was rainy and cloudy but that what make this photo so cool.

Just because its cloudy out side does not make it a washout Over cast day the light is more even so you can get some cool photos.