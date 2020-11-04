All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The states of New Hampshire and Vermont in the United States are well known for their brilliant fall foliage colors. And since I live in New Hampshire, every October turns into a frenzied hunt to capture autumn colors across New England. This year, fall foliage peaked earlier than usual due to drought conditions we suffered over the summer months. So, I was already out by late September scouting for possible shooting locations in northern New England.

During the last full week in September, I drove up to scout the White Mountains in New Hampshire. When I arrived in the northern regions, it was clear that peak foliage had already arrived, and so my scouting trip quickly turned into a glorious day of photography.

As I drove over a remote railroad track near the town of Jefferson, New Hampshire, I glanced over my shoulder in time to see a bend in the tracks leading to a myriad of colorful trees sporting peak colors. It wasn’t long before I turned around, and drove back to capture the scene. The sky was mostly cloudy, with a filtered sun casting soft and even light onto the vibrant foliage. I find scenes like this evocative: an old railroad track leading to something more auspicious perhaps.

I set up my tripod low to emphasize the leading line of the tracks, and shot a “focus stack” consisting of six frames to ensure front-to-back sharpness in the resulting image. Seeing the rust on the rails, it was obvious that the tracks were unused, so I felt safe standing there. Sometimes, our better photos are those that are unplanned.